Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.10 and traded as low as C$5.05. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 477,952 shares.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$416.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.11.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

