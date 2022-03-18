SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Barclays

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $38.63 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 772.75 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 202,527 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

