SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 47.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.18 or 0.00005376 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $216,734.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00045392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,814.50 or 0.06941783 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,531.93 or 0.99969325 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00037605 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

