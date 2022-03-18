Softcat (LON:SCT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,010 ($26.14) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,027.50 ($26.37).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,698 ($22.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Softcat has a twelve month low of GBX 1,395.15 ($18.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,251.06 ($29.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,588.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,831.02.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

