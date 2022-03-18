SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,127,023 shares.The stock last traded at $298.00 and had previously closed at $314.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

