SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,127,023 shares.The stock last traded at $298.00 and had previously closed at $314.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $388.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $264.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26.
In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $245,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.
