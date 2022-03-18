Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.43.

NYSE:DTC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Solo Brands has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,781,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

