SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SonicShares Airlines, Hotels, Cruise Lines ETF (NYSEARCA:TRYP – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.46. 20,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 74,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SonicShares Airlines Hotels Cruise Lines ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.