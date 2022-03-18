Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,354,097 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £23.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.82.
Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)
