SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 370,329 shares.The stock last traded at $32.14 and had previously closed at $30.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,431,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,663,000 after buying an additional 172,895 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

