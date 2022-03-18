SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTM. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTM traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. 997,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,421. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $47.60 and a one year high of $59.08.

