SPINDLE Price Hits $0.0001 (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $425,518.85 and approximately $577.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.98 or 0.99901614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00069592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00238437 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00287917 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00128076 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00030888 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

