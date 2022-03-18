Spire Wealth Management Has $359,000 Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 274.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after acquiring an additional 333,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,722,000 after acquiring an additional 672,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.