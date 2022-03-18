Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,260 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $161,196,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,627.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,010,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,834,000 after acquiring an additional 952,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Datadog by 101.5% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 852,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at about $64,456,000. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.75, for a total transaction of $1,027,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total value of $42,298.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,245 shares of company stock valued at $113,303,515 over the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,967.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.39 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

