Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Update

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $562,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,792,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,595,000 after purchasing an additional 508,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 626,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

NYSE SPR opened at $46.54 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

