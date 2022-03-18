Sprott (NYSE:SII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $48.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 2532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

Several research firms have commented on SII. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Sprott by 12.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 37.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott by 535.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 74,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the third quarter valued at about $2,554,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile (NYSE:SII)

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

