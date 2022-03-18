Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $408,917.53 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider David Mcglinchey sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $408,917.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after buying an additional 166,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after buying an additional 127,264 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after buying an additional 255,671 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

