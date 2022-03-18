SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 432.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.18%.

NYSE SQZ opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

