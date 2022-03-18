SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Cut to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSPPF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.81) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF remained flat at $$3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

