St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,610

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,610 ($20.94) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STJPF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from an “equal weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.09) to GBX 1,765 ($22.95) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.11) to GBX 1,600 ($20.81) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,718.75.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.