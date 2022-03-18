Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7,075.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.92. 185,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,171,635. The firm has a market cap of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

