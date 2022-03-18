State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 230,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCC opened at $37.87 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

