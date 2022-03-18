State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1 Million Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $203,576,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 796,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,730,000 after purchasing an additional 431,578 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $291,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas B. Given purchased 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,763 shares of company stock worth $13,633,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.41. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

