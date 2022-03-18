State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $910,000 Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 20,175.5% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

MMI stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,817 shares of company stock valued at $990,517. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

