State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $943,000 Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 41.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

BANF stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $82.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $121.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.63%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.