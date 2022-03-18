State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHLB stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.06. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

