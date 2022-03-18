State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Universal were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Universal by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Universal by 4,176.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Universal by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Universal Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.