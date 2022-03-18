State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 865 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

