Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
STLA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,814. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.
Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.
