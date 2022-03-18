Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,600 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 122,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,700. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $325.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

