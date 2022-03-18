SThree plc (LON:STEM) Insider Buys £147.26 in Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Rating) insider Andrew Beach bought 37 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.18) per share, for a total transaction of £147.26 ($191.50).

Andrew Beach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Beach purchased 6,237 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £25,821.18 ($33,577.61).

Shares of LON:STEM traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 406 ($5.28). 112,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,223. SThree plc has a 12 month low of GBX 331.50 ($4.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.93). The firm has a market cap of £542.55 million and a PE ratio of 13.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 430.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 501.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.45) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

