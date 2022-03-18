StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.92 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

