StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.99%.
About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (Get Rating)
Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.
