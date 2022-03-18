StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.18. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the third quarter worth $4,211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 155.9% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 181,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 110,621 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth $530,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is a holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal banking, business banking, online banking, mobile banking, personal loans, business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

