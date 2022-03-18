StockNews.com Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $53.36 and a 1-year high of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

