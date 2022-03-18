StockNews.com Downgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Hold

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

McDonald’s stock opened at $237.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.08. The stock has a market cap of $176.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 229,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $52,935,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

