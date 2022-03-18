StockNews.com Downgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $5.76.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 7.99%. Analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.