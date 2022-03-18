StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 281.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 341,307 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

