StockNews.com Upgrades Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) to Hold

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. Omeros has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Omeros by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Omeros by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

