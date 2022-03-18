Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Short Interest Up 17.0% in February

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 24.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on STOK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NASDAQ STOK traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $25.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $87,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 140,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

