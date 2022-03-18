StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $9.61

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $12.35. StoneCo shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 1,740,426 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bradesco Corretora cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.43.

The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in StoneCo by 3,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2,806.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

