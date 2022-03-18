Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 28,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,853. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet cut shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.