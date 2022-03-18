Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $213,000 in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHAL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 78.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in AMERCO in the second quarter worth about $109,000. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL opened at $622.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $609.29 and its 200-day moving average is $671.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

AMERCO Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.