Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $231,000 in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 248.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,084,000 after buying an additional 800,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 786,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 31,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 277.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after purchasing an additional 571,667 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,368 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $36.24.

