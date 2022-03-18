Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 231,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $79.06 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $71.29 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.10.

