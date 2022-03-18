Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.