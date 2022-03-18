Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 447 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,157 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter valued at $666,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 86,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

BUD stock opened at $59.72 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.