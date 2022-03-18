Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $205,000 Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,612 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $220,482,000 after purchasing an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $177,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $158,486,000 after purchasing an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $117,478,000 after purchasing an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $71.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

