Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 112,611.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,105,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after purchasing an additional 206,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,309,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R opened at $83.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

