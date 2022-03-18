Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.09

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.09 and traded as high as $15.25. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 245,885 shares changing hands.

SPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $375.41 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after acquiring an additional 165,875 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth $8,306,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 432,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter worth $3,921,000. 22.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

