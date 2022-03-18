Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,191 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,040,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,778. The company has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.18 and a 1-year high of $177.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

