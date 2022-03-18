Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 335 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Trimble stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,106,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,282. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

